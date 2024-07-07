Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.70. 1,098,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.05.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

