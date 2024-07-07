Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 744 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $387,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,332. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

