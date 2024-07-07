Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 697,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,579,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.26% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BINC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,997. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

