Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $33,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.53. The stock had a trading volume of 761,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.73 and a 52-week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

