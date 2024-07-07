Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.34% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,168,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $98.72. 10,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,451. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

