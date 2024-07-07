Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

GIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

