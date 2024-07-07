Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,230 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

