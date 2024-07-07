Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $6,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

