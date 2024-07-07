Jasper Judd Acquires 2,160 Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd purchased 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,022.40 ($12,676.95).

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Jasper Judd acquired 2,283 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.88 ($12,590.29).

On Monday, April 15th, Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.62), for a total transaction of £21,476.28 ($27,164.53).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock opened at GBX 461 ($5.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £441.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,317.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 440.07. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 465 ($5.88).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.