Jeffrey Gould Sells 9,000 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLP. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

