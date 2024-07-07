Jeffrey Gould Sells 9,000 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
One Liberty Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on OLP. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.