Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,682.97 or 0.99981327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00067127 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

