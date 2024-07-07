John Pettigrew Sells 197,294 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,225,983.41).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($186.64).
- On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($13.77) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($192.84).
NG opened at GBX 928 ($11.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 968.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,018.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
