John Pettigrew Sells 197,294 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,225,983.41).

Get National Grid alerts:

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($186.64).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($13.77) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($192.84).

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

NG opened at GBX 928 ($11.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 968.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,018.04.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 39.12 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,833.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.