John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLYB opened at $40.94 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

