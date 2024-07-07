Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,603,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

