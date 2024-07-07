JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $44,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of JAVA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

