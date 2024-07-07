JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.97% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $39,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,139.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBIN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,333 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.