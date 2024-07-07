JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JETG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JETG – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.59). Approximately 7,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.62).
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £570.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile
JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.
