JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.25). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.31), with a volume of 179,129 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 499.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
