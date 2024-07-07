Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $104.81 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.75998319 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $108,656,878.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

