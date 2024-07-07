Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZ. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.