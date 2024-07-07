KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Trading 4.3% Higher

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.07. Approximately 25,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 197,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

