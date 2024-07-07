Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $84.15 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $84.15 million and approximately $12,665.44 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
