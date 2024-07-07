Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Kesko Oyj Price Performance
KKOYY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.
About Kesko Oyj
