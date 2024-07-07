Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 15,672 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 3,827 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $196,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
