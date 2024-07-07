Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.39.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.