Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KNSA opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

