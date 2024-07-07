Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 850138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

