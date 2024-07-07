Kirtesh Patel Acquires 7,500 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Kirtesh Patel acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First National Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FXNC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First National accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

