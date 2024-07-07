KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $747.40.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $855.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $777.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.54. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.