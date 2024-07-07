LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.83

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.83 and last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 24986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

