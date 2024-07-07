Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.59 and last traded at C$18.59. 365,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 674,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.