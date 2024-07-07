Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Lion One Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Lion One Metals stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.54. Lion One Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 million for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. Equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

