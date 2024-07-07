Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.46

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.46 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.73), with a volume of 1082789375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.28 ($0.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.92.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

