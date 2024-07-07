Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1540171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.