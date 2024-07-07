LongView Wealth Management Sells 188 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 240,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $467.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

