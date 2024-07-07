LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $46.09 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $46.09 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

