Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.45. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

