Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank



Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

