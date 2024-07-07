Macy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 32,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 23,384 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 96.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $2,830,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $19.64 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

