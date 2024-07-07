Macy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 32,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 23,384 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Macy’s Price Performance
NYSE:M opened at $19.64 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
