MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$20.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.