Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.64. 18,578,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,001,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

