Mario J. Gabelli Buys 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.3 %

BATRK stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -20.07.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

