Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $634.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

