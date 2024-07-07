Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE MA opened at $449.49 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

