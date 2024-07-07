Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE MA opened at $449.49 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
