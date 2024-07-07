Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $444.27 and last traded at $448.03. 465,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,453,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

