Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0351

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and $1.40 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

