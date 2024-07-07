Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.45. 6,786,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

