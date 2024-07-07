Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.35. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 11,997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Trading Up 13.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

