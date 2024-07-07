Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,617,000 after buying an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,346.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,412.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,298.94.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

