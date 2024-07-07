MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.6 %

MGM opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

